Traffic is going to get even worse on Brent Spence this month

Expect to see more backups on the Brent Spence Bridge later this month. In ten days several lanes and exit ramps near the bridge will be closed.

Every day thousands of cars travel through the bridge to get into Kentucky or Ohio. The Brent Spence Bridge currently carries twice the traffic it was built to support. A new maintenance project is what's leading to the changes and drivers are not happy about it. "It's going to cause a nightmare. There's a lot of people who drive that bridge everyday. I don't see how that's going to work out to be honest with you," said Ray Wishtr.

On Monday the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will release details on what lanes and exits will be be closed near the bridge. A map was released showing a number of exits that will be affected including the ramp to I-71 from Fort Washington Way and the ramp to I-75 from third street.



Wishtr drives across the bridge at least four times a week and says he not ready for the changes. "Just trying go to any other bridge is a nightmare because they're not designed for the kind of traffic that that bridge is made for."

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is not saying what the maintenance project entails, but they say the closures can be expected to last for about 60 days. Kathy Stovall says traveling around the Brent Spence Bridge will add another 20 minutes to her commute. "That's going to have me cross a bridge I don't like. It's going to take me out of my way," said Stovall.

The 53-year-old bridge continues to deteriorate and while there have been concerns aboutnsafety the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it is structurally sound and construction of a new bridge is not related to this upcoming project.

The construction is expected to start on the 23rd and will continue throughout the day and night.

The press conference releasing the details about the project will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Devou Park.