Tensing retrial: Preview of testimony expected Wednesday

Jurors in the Ray Tensing retrial are expected to hear from several officials with the Hamilton County Coroner's Office once court resumes Wednesday morning.

All testified in the first trial and, during some of their testimony, graphic photos of DuBose after he was fatally shot were shown to the jury:

Dr. Karen Looman, chief deputy coroner with the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Last year, she told jurors she performed an autopsy on DuBose the morning after his death. She testified that he was shot in the head and the bullet hit his brain stem, killing him instantly. The brain stem, she told jurors "tells your heart to beat, it tells you to take a breath, so that is a serious injury. As soon as the bullet cuts off that brainstem, there is no more thought...there was no more purposeful movement." When asked if DuBose was completely healthy when he died, Looman said no but did not elaborate. The judge in the last trial barred DuBose medical history from being used in the trial. Tensing's lawyer wanted jurors to hear about medical treatment DuBose received in the months before the shooting, saying in court records that evidence may help "explain why DuBose was apparently anxious to drive away from the traffic stop." Mathews said DuBose's unnamed medical condition "was one of multiple reasons that he reacted in the manner in which he did when simply asked to produce his driver's license." Prosecutors, however, contended that DuBose medical issues were "clearly irrelevant" and "intended merely to impermissably attack the character of Samuel DuBose."

Kevin Lattyak, firearms supervisor in the coroner's crime lab. He will talk about Tensing's UCPD-issued service weapon that killed DuBose. In the first trial, he told jurors he fired the .40-caliber handgun several times and it operated normally.

Mike Trimpe, coroner's trace evidence examiner. He said last year he found no abrasions on Tensing's boots to indicate he was dragged the day he fatally shot DuBose

Cincinnati Police Criminologist Martin Odom. He went to University of Cincinnati Medical Center to photograph Tensing's possible injuries and to collect his uniform as evidence. He told jurors last year Tensing seemed "nervous or afraid".

Once the prosecution rests, Tensing's defense will begin. His lawyer, Stew Mathews, is expected to present their own experts - and Tensing himself. He will testify again, his lawyer told jurors last week.

Tensing faces charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

The murder charge carries the possibility of life in prison if he is convicted. The voluntary manslaughter charge could put Tensing in prison for 3 to 11 years.

His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury and mistrial in November.

