Crashes, heavy rain snarl morning commute

Crashes and heavy rain that soaked Cincinnati and northern Kentucky earlier slowed the morning commute.

High water briefly flooded a portion of northbound Interstate 71/75 as motorists head off the Cut-in-the-Hill into downtown Cincinnati.

The right lanes were shut down between the 5th Street exit and Brent Spence Bridge, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

They reopened by 7 a.m.

Right lanes back open NB I-71/75 before Brent Spence after high water blocked them earlier

Still heavy on Cut-in-Hill@CincyTraffic19 pic.twitter.com/kVV4cEICCz — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) June 14, 2017

Heads up NKY, acc. NB 71/75 at the Brent Spence; blocking the rt. lanes; traffic is slowing from Kyles; pic.twitter.com/ItThGqrUFq — FOX19 (@FOX19) June 14, 2017

Further north in Cincinnati on I-75, two crashes caused longer-than-usual delays at Linn Street and up near Mitchell Avenue.

The right two lanes were blocked at Linn Street and one lane was blocked on the highway at Mitchell Avenue.

Both accidents have since cleared.

