Crashes, heavy rain snarl morning commute

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
WEST END, OH (FOX19) -

Crashes and heavy rain that soaked Cincinnati and northern Kentucky earlier slowed the morning commute.

High water briefly flooded a portion of northbound Interstate 71/75 as motorists head off the Cut-in-the-Hill into downtown Cincinnati.

The right lanes were shut down between the 5th Street exit and Brent Spence Bridge, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

They reopened by 7 a.m.

Further north in Cincinnati on I-75, two crashes caused longer-than-usual delays at Linn Street and up near Mitchell Avenue.

The right two lanes were blocked at Linn Street and one lane was blocked on the highway at Mitchell Avenue.

Both accidents have since cleared.

