2 shot outside Hamilton bar

Police are investigating after two people were found shot outside a Hamilton bar overnight, Butler County dispatchers confirm.

Officers and fire crews responded to reports of shots fired outside Alibi's, 1002 Harmon Ave., just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, they said.

Two people were taken to a hospital.

Details about their conditions and what led up to the shooting were not released.

Hamilton police also have not said if they have a suspect or made any arrests.

They referred questions to a police spokesman who will not be available until he arrives for work later Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.