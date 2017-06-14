2 shot outside Hamilton bar

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.Full Story >
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.Full Story >
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.Full Story >
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.Full Story >
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.Full Story >
