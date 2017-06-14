U.S. Congressman shot in Virginia, other victims

Police responded to reports of shots fired at or near a field where Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice, according to reports.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot, according to CNN.
CNN reported a GOP baseball team was practicing at the time the shooting happened.
Alexandria police said on Twitter that a suspect was believed to be in custody and victims were being transported to hospitals.
