U.S. Congressman shot in Virginia, other victims

U.S. Congressman shot in Virginia, other victims

ALEXANDRIA, VA (RNN) -

Police responded to reports of shots fired at or near a field where Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice, according to reports.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot, according to CNN.

CNN reported a GOP baseball team was practicing at the time the shooting happened.

Alexandria police said on Twitter that a suspect was believed to be in custody and victims were being transported to hospitals.

