Congressman from Cincinnati at shooting, helped wounded colleague: 'I'm OK'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.Full Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.Full Story >
Police responded to reports of shots fired at or near a field where Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice, according to reports.Full Story >
Police responded to reports of shots fired at or near a field where Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice, according to reports.Full Story >
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.Full Story >
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.Full Story >
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.Full Story >
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.Full Story >
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.Full Story >
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.Full Story >