Congressman from Cincinnati at shooting, helped wounded colleague: 'I'm OK'

A local Congressman was at a baseball practice of Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers when gunfire broke out early Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a Republican from Columbia Tusculum, told FOX News he used scissors to cut through U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise's pant leg to get to his wound.

Wenstrup is a pediatrist who served as a combat surgeon in Iraq. He was elected to Ohio's Second Congressional District in 2012.

“ I’m okay. Not everyone is," he said in a statement released to FOX19 NOW through his spokeswoman.

"Thank God we had Secret Service protection. It could have been a lot worse without them. It is a sad day in America.”

A gunman opened fire on the Republican congressional team practice and at least one Congressman was wounded, authorities said.

Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN:

“After the shooter was down … we deferred to (Wenstrup’s) judgment on what to do,” Brooks told CNN. Wenstrup “was getting some kind of scissors device to cut through the pants” to get to the wound on Scalise.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who also was there, told MSNBC that Capitol Police saved lives.

Without them, "it probably would have been a massacre," Paul said.

