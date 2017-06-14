LIVE COVERAGE: Top House GOP leader shot at congressional baseball practice

The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.Full Story >
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.Full Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.Full Story >
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.Full Story >
Jurors in the Ray Tensing retrial are expected to hear from several officials with the Hamilton County Coroner's Office once court resumes Wednesday morning.Full Story >
