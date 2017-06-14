Elected leaders, others tweet thoughts, prayers on shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.Full Story >
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.Full Story >
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.Full Story >
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.Full Story >
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.Full Story >
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.Full Story >
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.Full Story >
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.Full Story >
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.Full Story >
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.Full Story >