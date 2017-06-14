Get free Reds tickets for donating blood with Hoxworth

Reds fans can receive free tickets and a limited-edition t-shirt for donating blood through the Hoxworth Blood Center.

The 11th annual Reds Week blood drive will take place Monday, June 19 to Saturday, June 24.

During this week-long event, people can donate blood, plasma or platelets at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center. If you donate, you will receive a limited-edition Reds t-shirt and two tickets to a Reds game.

"Partnering with the Cincinnati Reds has been one of our most successful ways to bring in donors and bolster our blood supply during the summer months, which is usually a difficult time for blood banks across the nation,” said Alecia Lipton, spokesperson for Hoxworth Blood Center.

Hoxworth says during the summer months they experience a drop in blood donations accompanied by an increase in blood usage.

Due to the popularity of this event, appointments are highly encouraged.

Donors should call (513) 451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org/reds to schedule.

