Coney Island hosts water safety expo - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Coney Island hosts water safety expo

(Facebook/Coneyislandpark) (Facebook/Coneyislandpark)
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Coney Island hosted a water safety expo on Wednesday.

It was scheduled from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. and was free with admission to Sunlight Water Adventure.

The event featured interactive education for both kids and adults. 

It included the following stations:

  • Lifeguarding 101- Live demonstrations and interactions; information and answering questions about lifeguarding
  • Reach & Assist demonstrations- general water safety/ World's Largest Swim Lesson- information about the event on June 22
  • Hydration Station/Skin Safety- information about the importance of staying hydrated and protecting your skin including a model of how much water you should be drinking per day
  • Water Testing demonstration- Behind the scenes of pool care- interactive testing of the pool waters
  • Live rescue demonstrations in deep end of pool throughout the day

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly