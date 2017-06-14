Coney Island hosts water safety expo

Coney Island hosted a water safety expo on Wednesday.

It was scheduled from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. and was free with admission to Sunlight Water Adventure.

The event featured interactive education for both kids and adults.

It included the following stations:

Lifeguarding 101- Live demonstrations and interactions; information and answering questions about lifeguarding

Reach & Assist demonstrations- general water safety/ World's Largest Swim Lesson- information about the event on June 22

Hydration Station/Skin Safety- information about the importance of staying hydrated and protecting your skin including a model of how much water you should be drinking per day

Water Testing demonstration- Behind the scenes of pool care- interactive testing of the pool waters

Live rescue demonstrations in deep end of pool throughout the day

