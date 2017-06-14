Montgomery welcomes new police chief, assistant police chief

The city of Montgomery welcomed their new police chief and assistant police chief on Wednesday.

City Manager Wayne Davis swore in Police Chief John Crowell and Assistant Police Chief Greg Vonden Benken.

“The City of Montgomery is fortunate to have excellent internal candidates for the positions of police chief and assistant police chief,” said Davis. “Both Chief Crowell and Assistant Chief Vonden Benken will serve the department and the City admirable and with distinction as they have done throughout their careers.”

Crowell will replace current Police Chief Don Simpson, who will officially retire on June 17. Vonden Benken will then take Crowell’s place as Assistant Police Chief.

“Chief Simpson’s expertise, guidance and knowledge has been a great asset to the City during his service. His leadership, dedication and integrity has provided an excellent example to follow, said Crowell. “I look forward to leading this outstanding professional department and it is an honor to serve the city of Montgomery.”

Crowell has been a part of the Montgomery Police Department performing duties in several different areas for over 20 years.

Vonden Benken has served with multiple departments for 25 years.

