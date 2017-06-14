Sheriff declares 'state of emergency' at Hamilton County jail

"The victim was screaming and begging for her life, saying, 'Please daddy, don't,'" a prosecutor said.Full Story >
"The victim was screaming and begging for her life, saying, 'Please daddy, don't,'" a prosecutor said.Full Story >
The incident was recorded with a cell phone and published on social media, leading authorities to arrest a tattoo artist and his accomplice.Full Story >
The incident was recorded with a cell phone and published on social media, leading authorities to arrest a tattoo artist and his accomplice.Full Story >
The father tried to blame the injuries on his 3-year-old son, authorities said.Full Story >
The father tried to blame the injuries on his 3-year-old son, authorities said.Full Story >
ICE has not yet released the names of those taken into custody or where the raids took place, but local police officials say raids have occurred in their California communities.Full Story >
ICE has not yet released the names of those taken into custody or where the raids took place, but local police officials say raids have occurred in their California communities.Full Story >
According to the boy's mother, he was sitting on a golf cart with a few other family members last Friday when the bb struck him. It remains lodged in his brain.Full Story >
According to the boy's mother, he was sitting on a golf cart with a few other family members last Friday when the bb struck him. It remains lodged in his brain.Full Story >