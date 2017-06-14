Sheriff declares 'state of emergency' at Hamilton County jail

Sheriff Jim Neil has declared a "state of emergency" due to overcrowding at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The jail is outside the acceptable practices and operating "far below" Jail Minimum Standards, Neil wrote in a letter to Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune.

The "state of emergency" comes after the jail "reached a boiling point" due to overcrowding this past week, said Neil.

"I'll remind you this is not an easy decision, but it is the right thing to do and my only option," said Neil. "State law does not allow me to alter sentences."

Neil has reached out to neighboring counties to determine their ability to house a number of the inmates in an attempt to alleviate part of the overcrowding.

"I cannot and will not jeopardize the safety of my deputies and subject them to an ongoing volatile, dangerous environment in our jail," said Neil. "Nor will I put the inmates, medical staff and others in harm's way."

For approximately a year now, Neil has been warning other county agencies about "the disturbing and upward trend of our inmate population count at the jail," he wrote.

