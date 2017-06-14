Alligator found wandering in Blue Ash parking lot - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Alligator found wandering in Blue Ash parking lot

(Source: Blue Ash Police) (Source: Blue Ash Police)
BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) -

Blue Ash is abuzz after an uncommon creature was seen sauntering through a parking lot in the area.

An alligator was found wandering in a parking lot near a pond behind a Malsbary Road business at around 2 p.m., said Blue Ash police.

Police estimate the alligator being approximately 3 feet long. 

No word where the gator came from.

The gator is in the care of the SPCA, police said. 

