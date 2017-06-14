Alligator found wandering in Blue Ash parking lot

Blue Ash is abuzz after an uncommon creature was seen sauntering through a parking lot in the area.

An alligator was found wandering in a parking lot near a pond behind a Malsbary Road business at around 2 p.m., said Blue Ash police.

Police estimate the alligator being approximately 3 feet long.

No word where the gator came from.

The gator is in the care of the SPCA, police said.

