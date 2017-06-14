Man sentenced to 9 years for trafficking heroin

A Clermont County man was found guilty Wednesday on two counts of heroin trafficking.

Nicholas Nelson was sentenced to nine years in prison, which is the maximum sentence the court could impose on his plea.

Nelson’s case started in October of last year when officers from the Union Township Police Department were alerted of suspected drug activity at the Red Roof Inn in Union Township.

Surveillance video appeared to show Nelson conducting drug transactions on the grounds of the hotel, officials said.

Police issued a search warrant for his room and found more than 11 grams of heroin.

It was the fourth time Nelson has been arrested for drug trafficking, authorities said.

He was last released from prison in January of last year after serving five years for heroin convictions in Hamilton County.

