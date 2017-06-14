Doug E Fresh tapped to host 2017 Cincinnati Music Festival

Douglas E. Davis, more famously known as Doug E Fresh, will host the Cincinnati Music Festival (CMF) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Usher and Mary J Blige will be headlining the festival which will take place July 27 - 29.

Doug E Fresh started his hip-hop and beatboxing career in New York in 1983.

He and his group, the Get Fresh Crew, are most recognized for their songs “The Show” and “Ladi Dadi” which features Get Fresh Crew member, MC Ricky D., also known as Slick Rick, rapping over Doug E Fresh’s beatboxing.

Doug E Fresh has continued his career in hip-hop long, most recently appearing in many television shows, radio shows, even hip-hop group Cali Swag District modifying his signature dance moves to go along with their hit single, “Teach Me How to Dougie.”

CMF began started in 1962 and is one of the largest music festivals in the country attracting more than 75,000 music lovers.

Tickets are on-sale at CincyMusicFestival.com.

