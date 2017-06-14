Amazon offering jobs on the spot

Amazon is now hiring full-time and part-time workers at its fulfillment warehouse in Hebron.

The three day hiring event will end Thursday, June 15 at the Westin Hotel in downtown Cincinnati from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Amazon is offering on the spot job offers where you could walk in and land a job the same day.

Full-time positions at Amazon offer stock awards program, 401(k) with company match and tuition assistance through the Amazon Career Choice program.

In a part-time job at Amazon, you can work a schedule that fits in with your life. With multiple schedule options available, you'll be able to work around the needs of your family, your class schedule, or even another job.

Be sure to bring your identification.

Acceptable documents can be found here. You can bring either one from List A or one from List B and one from List C.

The full and part-time jobs pay just over $12 an hour.

