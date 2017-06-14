FC Cincinnati take on in-state rival Columbus Crew SC at Nippert

FC Cincinnati will get their shot at an MLS team Wednesday night at Nippert Stadium.

FCC will take on in-state rival Columbus Crew SC in the fourth-round of the US Open Cup at 7 p.m.

It will be the first ever official meeting between the two Ohio clubs.

The match is considered one of the biggest soccer games for FCC and Nippert Stadium.

Club officials announced that more than 25,000 tickets have been sold. The match currently figures to be the team's third-best attended match of the 28 it's hosted across all competitions in its relatively short history.

The reason the match is so highly anticipated is because FCC is one of 12 clubs vying for one of the four MLS expansion bids. The club submitted their paperwork in January and is expecting to have an answer by the end of 2017.

The first "Ohio Derby" is a preview of what could lie ahead if Cincinnati gets invited into the MLS. If Cincinnati is one of those teams, it would join Columbus in the East Division.

Currently sitting fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, Crew SC have a pretty impressive history.

Officially the first Major League Soccer club upon being founded in 1996, they lifted the Open Cup trophy in 2002. As for how they’ve performed in the league, Columbus have been Supporters’ Shield winners three times (2004, 2008, 2009) and also hoisted the MLS Cup in 2008.

If FCC wins, they would advance to the round of 16 in the US Open Cup.

