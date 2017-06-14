Local fitness studios aim to break Barre on the Bridge record

Five local fitness studios are aiming to break another world record with the largest barre class ever on the Purple People Bridge.

Hundreds of people of all ages and fitness levels lined the Purple People Bridge last summer to break the world record for the largest barre fitness class ever recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Even more are expected to attend this year’s event, as five local Pure Barre studios join forces for the second year in a row aiming to break their own world record for the largest single barre class ever held.



Cincinnati’s 2nd Annual Barre on the Bridge is set for Saturday, June 24, on the Purple People Bridge. This massive, community fitness event is free and open to the public. Anyone wanting to enjoy a day of fun and fitness is invited to register in advance, attend and participate free of charge.

Current clients and studio staff will be on-site to engage with, inform and provide support to the participants.



The Oakley, Kenwood, Mason, Fort Wright and Cincinnati West Pure Barre studio owners developed the Barre on the Bridge concept to increase awareness that fitness can be energizing and fun, and is available to everyone.



Pre-registration for Barre on the Bridge on June 24 is strongly recommended.

To register, just select a participating studio at purebarre.com.

