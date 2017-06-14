Man sentenced in shooting of Warren County deputy

The man who opened fire on a Warren County Sheriff's deputy will spend the next 36 years behind bars.

Mohammed Laghaoui, 19, was found guilty back in April on 9 of 10 charges, including attempted aggravated murder.

Prosecutors said Laghaoui was threatening to shoot and kill his father and brother after arguing with his father about hummus when Deputy Katie Barnes responded to their apartment complex the evening of June 9.

Armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, Laghaoui opened fire on her as she walked to the steps of their building at Orchard of Landen.

His father also was shot in the hand.

The deputy returned fire four times, but he chased her and kept shooting, according to prosecutors.

The deputy was hit in her lower abdomen, just beneath her bulletproof vest. She managed to scramble over a barrier wall, where she took cover until another deputy arrived and carried her to safety.

Laghaoui ran off, setting off a massive manhunt that ended when he returned to the apartment complex several hours later. He was taken into custody without further incident.

