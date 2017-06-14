Dollar bill worth much more in new promotion

Ally Financial is getting a lot of attention for a new stunt involving dollar bills that are actually worth quite a bit more.

Ally is spending $7,500 on things like water, socks and food in various cities. Not only will those goods be donated to charity, but 150 of the dollar bills used in those purchases are actually worth $100.

Six bills are worth $5,000 and one of those bills is worth $10,000.

Ally’s starting in Detroit, but will then do the same thing in fourteen other cities, including Cleveland.

In order to check the serial numbers on your dollars, you will need to supply a name and an email address.

To find out if you’re holding one of the magic bills, you plug the serial numbers into a website Ally’s set up.

Visit Allyhardestworkingdollar.com for more.

