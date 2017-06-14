Springdale police search for armed bank robbery suspect

Police in Springdale are searching for an armed bank robbery suspect.

Springdale officers responded to Chase Bank at 11745 SR 747 for reports of a bank robbery.

The suspect implied they had a handgun, but none was displayed.

The suspect was seen driving a Ford Mustang.

The Mustang is grey with a blue racing strip along the center of the car, from back to front.

There were two other occupants in the car.

Police are asking if you have any information please call the Springdale Police at 513-346-5760 or contact CrimeStoppers 513-352-3040.

