'Grandpa Bandit' arrested after multi-state armed dollar store robberies

A serial armed robber, called the "Grandpa Bandit" by some investigators, has been arrested after targeting discount variety stores nationwide.

On Tuesday, the Lawrenceburg Police were notified by the FBI that a possible armed robbery suspect was currently at Hollywood Casino.

The suspect, David Hunter, was identified through a police bulletin provided by the North Greenbush Police Department in New York, stating that he was in possession of a stolen gray, 2017 Dodge Charger with possible Connecticut dealer license plates.

Lawrenceburg Police located a vehicle matching the description on the third floor of the casino parking garage.

Shortly after locating and confirming the stolen vehicle, Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) agents were able to locate and identify Hunter inside the casino gaming area and subsequently arrested him without incident while using a public restroom.

Hunter is suspected of robbing seven Dollar Trees and two Dollar Generals with multiple weapons across New York, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania.

Hunter was taken into custody in Dearborn County and charged with auto theft. Officials said federal charges are likely to be filed.

It is important to remember that criminal charges are merely allegations and individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty.

