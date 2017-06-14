Neighbors, police working to catch alleged burglar caught on camera in Elmwood Place

Elmwood Place residents are working together to try to help police catch a man who appears to have been caught on camera stealing.

The accused thief was captured on a Township Avenue homeowner's security footage on Tuesday around 5 a.m.

In the video, the man is seen walking past the house, then coming back to the house and heading towards the backyard.

About three minutes later, the video shows the man walking back towards the sidewalk. He appears to be carrying some equipment. The family who lives at the home said that he stole a blower and a weed eater from their backyard.

A woman who lives at the house spoke with FOX19 NOW anonymously because she said she wants to protect her family since they are not sure what the man is capable of.

"I was sitting in the kitchen [when it happened]," the woman who lives there said. "My husband was at work. I have three kids here, so it made me nervous."

The woman said that not only did the burglar bust onto their property, but he somehow made it over their privacy fence. She said they aren't sure how he did it, but she thinks it's clear that whoever he is, he is willing to go to extremes to commit a crime.



"The back porch light was on, and he still came into the backyard. If he's willing to do that, who is to say he isn't going to come in the house?"

Other neighbors claim the same man has done the same thing to them. One man reported that the man stole his daughter's bike.



Residents are now sharing the video as much as they can because they are hoping that someone will recognize him.

"He made a mistake by coming into our yard," the woman who lives at the home that captured the footage said. "It will be the last time you come into our yard and take anything."

FOX19 NOW was told that Elmwood Police are aware of the theft that was caught on camera and will be looking at the footage during their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

