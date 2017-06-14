13-year-old Boy Scout injured after tree fell on tent at camp

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.Full Story >
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.Full Story >
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.Full Story >
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.Full Story >
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.Full Story >
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.Full Story >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.Full Story >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.Full Story >
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces homicide charges.Full Story >
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces homicide charges.Full Story >