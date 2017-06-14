13-year-old Boy Scout injured after tree fell on tent at camp

A 13-year-old boy was injured after a tree fell onto his tent at Camp Michaels in Union, KY.

Dean Beard Council Scout Executive Tom Dugger said the tree fell on the tent of two scouts about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He said the tree landed on one of the scouts, the second scout removed the tree and covered his tent mate with his sleeping bag to prevent him from going in shock. He then ran to get help.

This incident happened in the north end of the camp in the 3400 block of Hathaway Road just west of Union in Boone County.

The injured scout is in stable condition at Children's Hospital.

Dugger said the 13-year-old asked his doctor if he would be able to attend summer camp and the doctor said he could.

They were at camp for a leadership training for older scouts. The uninjured scout is remaining at camp to complete his training.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.