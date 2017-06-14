Cincinnati police investigating homicide in Bond HIll - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cincinnati police investigating homicide in Bond HIll

BOND HILL, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Bond Hill Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at Reading Road and California Avenue around 10 p.m.

Police said the shooting victim is a black male in his late 20's.

No other information was available.

