What to expect as Tensing defense begins Thursday

The defense begins Thursday in the Ray Tensing retrial.

In the first trial last year, the defense called seven witnesses.

Tensing, 27, was the final one.

He took the stand to defend himself, testifying more than two hours.

He is expected to do that again, most likely on Friday.

On Thursday, jurors are scheduled to hear from the defense's forensic video expert, Scott Roder.

He will break down Tensing's body camera footage; he did not testify during the first trial.

Roder is the founder of The Evidence Room, an Independence, Ohio-based forensic animation company.

He said in court earlier this year he has testified in more than 500 cases in 24 years, including 50 officer-involved shootings.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz ruled that Roder can testify that, according to his analysis, Tensing felt justifiable fear for his life when he shot Samuel DuBose in a July 2015 traffic stop.

But she refused to allow jurors to see animations of the shooting Roder made for the defense.

Also expected to testify Thursday are Tensing's former colleagues at the University of Cincinnati Police Department who responded to the shooting and Cincinnati police.

In the last trial, they testified that Tensing looked scared, pale and complained his arm hurt.

