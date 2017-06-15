Flooding closes U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Flooding closes U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -

Heavy rains are flooding roads in southeastern Indiana early Thursday.

A flood warning is in effect for Ripley County until 11:30 a.m. More than 2 inches of rain has fallen.

Flooding is occurring right now in Batesville and Versailles, dispatcher said.

U.S. 50 is shut down due to high water near the Ripley and Jennings county line.

A Ripley County deputy sheriff is responding to a report of a car hydroplaning off E. County Rd. 300 N., they said.

If you see high water or major ponding on roads, authorities caution motorists avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly