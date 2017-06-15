Flooding closes U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana

Heavy rains are flooding roads in southeastern Indiana early Thursday.

A flood warning is in effect for Ripley County until 11:30 a.m. More than 2 inches of rain has fallen.

Flooding is occurring right now in Batesville and Versailles, dispatcher said.

U.S. 50 is shut down due to high water near the Ripley and Jennings county line.

A Ripley County deputy sheriff is responding to a report of a car hydroplaning off E. County Rd. 300 N., they said.

If you see high water or major ponding on roads, authorities caution motorists avoid the area.

This morning @Fox19Frisbee and I are driving through the tri-state checking on road conditions as the rain continues to come down @FOX19 — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) June 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved