ODNR: 4 kayakers missing at East Fork Lake found safe

An overnight search for four missing kayakers at East Fork Lake ended when they were found safe early Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The group - two kayakers each in their own kayak and two people in a single canoe - got separated and went missing about 11 p.m. Thursday, said Stephanie Leis, an ODNR spokeswoman.

The two in the canoe were found before midnight, she said.

The kayakers remained lost and spent the night in the woods.

They were found about 6:45 a.m. Thursday when they woke up and walked out on their own, Leis said.

The search involved ODNR, Task Force One dive team, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office and Williamsburg and Bethel-Tate fire departments.

The dive team looked on the water for the missing kayakers, but they never actually went into the lake, Leis said.

An ODNR officer is still at the lake investigating.

