Parents: Otto Warmbier suffered serious neurological damage in North Korea

American student Otto Warmbier speaks as Warmbier is presented to reporters Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)

The American college student freed by North Korea suffered serious neurological damage during his 17-month detention, his father revealed Thursday.

Otto Warmbier, 22, was comatose when he returned to Ohio Tuesday. The Wyoming, Ohio native is in stable condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His father, Fred Warmbier, said Otto was treated brutally and held as a war criminal. He does not believe North Korea's claim that his son's coma resulted from botulism and a sleeping pill. Doctors plan to provide an update on his condition Thursday afternoon.

Warmbier's parents only learned of their son's condition last week.

"I'm proud of Otto and the courage he showed by going to North Korea and having that adventurous side to him and so the fact he was taken and treated this way is horrible and tough to processes, but we are tremendously proud of him," Fred said at a press conference at Wyoming High School Thursday.

The family has more questions than answers about what happened during Otto's detainment.

"North Korea is a Praia regime. They are brutal and terroristic. We don't believe anything they say," Fred said.

Fred Warmbier thanked President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for securing Otto's release. The family received a phone call from the President Wednesday night.

The Obama administration advised the Warmbiers to "take a low profile" following Otto's detainment in January 2016, Fred said.

It is unknown why North Korea released him, but Fred Warmbier claims it has nothing to do with Dennis Rodman's visit to the country this week. The former basketball star's trip was a "distraction," he said.

Warmbier was sentenced to a labor camp in March 2016 for "hostile acts" against the totalitarian government after he confessed to trying to steal a propaganda banner.

He attended Wyoming High School and the University of Virginia.

