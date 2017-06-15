Ramps to I-471 closed again Thursday

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Work on the Interstate 71/Lytle Tunnel project requires the I-471 ramps to be closed again this week.

Starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, June 15 crews will be blocking the ramp from both southbound I-71 and the Reading Road ramp to I-471.

The ramps will remain closed overnight until 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

Southbound I-71 to the Reading Road exit, south to Sycamore Street, south to 5th Street then east onto south I-471.

