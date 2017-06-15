Report: Pete Rose ban upheld by Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Cincinnati Red Pete Rose waves to the crowd as he is introduced on the field during a ceremony to honor the 1976 World Series champions team, before the Reds' baseball game against the San Diego Padres. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Pete Rose’s Hall of Fame dreams have been shot down again.

The Baseball Hall of Fame board of directors decided to uphold a rule that has prevented consideration of Pete Rose, the career leader in hits, for induction.

The news comes just days before Rose and his Big Red Machine teammates will be in Cincinnati for the unveiling of a bronze statue dedicated to Rose.

The decision was made in December but only made public on Wednesday in an LA Times report.

The board voted to uphold its 1991 resolution that states "anyone deemed permanently ineligible by Major League Baseball, including Pete Rose, may not be considered for election to the Baseball Hall of Fame," ESPN reports.

Rose had asked the Hall of Fame to reconsider his status in September, according to LA Times.

The Hit King agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 following an investigation by Major League Baseball that concluded he bet on baseball during his time as manager of the Reds.

Rose applied for reinstatement in September 1997 and met in November 2002 with Commissioner Bud Selig, who never ruled on the application.

In 2004, Rose finally admitted publicly to betting on baseball games and other sports while playing for and managing the Reds.

Most recently, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred rejected the Rose's third bid for reinstatement in December 2015.

Manfred concluded that baseball's career hits leader continued to gamble even while seeking to end the lifetime ban.

Rose admitted he still legally and recreationally bets on horses and professional sports - including baseball.

Rose was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame at GABP during a weekend-long celebration in June of last year. The ceremonies included the official retiring of his famed No. 14.

A statue capturing Rose during one his trademark headfirst slides will be unveiled Saturday before the Reds take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

