FC Cincy to take on Chicago Fire of MLS in the Open Cup Round of 16

FC Cincinnati forward Djiby Fall celebrates after scoring during the second half of the team's U.S. Open Cup soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. FC Cincinnati won 1-0. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Futbol Club Cincinnati will take on another Major League Soccer team in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup.

FC Cincinnati will host the Chicago Fire on Wednesday, June 28 at Nippert Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer conducted the fifth-round draw on Thursday, one day after USL's FC Cincinnati drew 30,160 fans to Nippert Stadium for a 1-0 win over MLS's Columbus Crew SC.

The winner of the Cincinnati-Chicago match will then travel for the quarterfinal round of the competition. They would play either first-year MLS side Atlanta United FC or Miami FC of the North American Soccer League (NASL).

The match against Chicago will once again be highly anticipated is because FCC is one of 12 clubs vying for one of the four MLS expansion bids. The club submitted their paperwork in January and is expecting to have an answer by the end of 2017.

Currently sitting second in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, Chicago has a pretty impressive history.

The Fire began MLS play in 1998 as one of the league's first expansion teams. They won the MLS Cup as well as the U.S. Open Cup on their first season. They have also won U.S. Open Cups in 2000, 2003, and 2006; in addition to the 2003 MLS Supporters' Shield.

