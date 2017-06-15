Police searching for woman who escaped from Hamilton County Courthouse

Police are searching for a woman who escaped from the Hamilton County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Jim Neil said Megan Miller escaped custody around 12 p.m. from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Room # 260 located on the 2nd floor of the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Miller is 26-years-old, 5'4", 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing black pants, black and white striped shirt, black sandals, and a black jacket draped over her left wrist.

Miller was last seen exiting the courthouse heading in a west bound direction on East Court Street.

She may have a pair of handcuffs attached to her left wrist.

She was ordered to serve time at the Hamilton County Justice Center for possession of heroin.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call our Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Section at (513) 851-6000 or CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.

