Would-be drunk driver leaves ‘pity’ note on parked car, avoids ticket

Posted by Rob Williams, Evening Anchor
(Provided, Wausau Police Department) (Provided, Wausau Police Department)
After a night of drinking in Wisconsin, a driver made a “safe choice” to not drink and drive.  But that meant leaving their car parked overnight in a metered lot. 

When an officer found the car and was ready to slap on a ticket on the windshield, he saw a handwritten note that read, “Please take pity on me. I walked home…safe choices.” 

The Wausau Police Department posted a picture on Facebook on Monday.  Police said their parking officers can appreciate people making smart decisions and having a good sense of humor.  So the officer let the driver off easy.

He issued a warning ticket, with a special note in reply: "Pity granted, Just A Warning."  This tactic doesn’t guarantee you’ll be let off the hook, though. So if you’re planning on throwing back a few, it’s still best to plan ahead and arrange a ride.  And never drink and drive.
 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.
 

 

