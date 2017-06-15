Would-be drunk driver leaves ‘pity’ note on parked car, avoids ticket

After a night of drinking in Wisconsin, a driver made a “safe choice” to not drink and drive. But that meant leaving their car parked overnight in a metered lot.

When an officer found the car and was ready to slap on a ticket on the windshield, he saw a handwritten note that read, “Please take pity on me. I walked home…safe choices.”

The Wausau Police Department posted a picture on Facebook on Monday. Police said their parking officers can appreciate people making smart decisions and having a good sense of humor. So the officer let the driver off easy.

He issued a warning ticket, with a special note in reply: "Pity gr anted, Just A Warning." This tactic doesn’t guarantee you’ll be let off the hook, though. So if you’re planning on throwing back a few, it’s still best to plan ahead and arrange a ride. And never drink and drive.



