Aspen to offer free dental care day for veterans

If you’re a veteran and have difficulty affording the dental care you need, mark your calendar for June 24 and make sure you call for an appointment as soon as possible.

That’s the date nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices across the country will open their doors to provide free dental care for veterans.

Aspen has nine offices in our area: Newport, Western Hills, Florence, Northgate, Eastgate, Springdale, Hamilton, South Lebanon, and Middletown. Veterans must have appointments before coming, and appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis.

To get one, call 1-844-AspenHMM (277-3646).

Appointment hours will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the company said. The program is part of Aspen’s Healthy Mouth Movement, an initiative designed to give free dental care and oral health education to needy people, Aspen spokeswoman Kara Stucklen said.

It’s the third year the event has focused on veterans. "Of the more than 21 million veterans across the U.S., fewer than 10 million are enrolled for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health benefits, which for many does not include dental benefits, and more than 1.2 million lack health insurance altogether," Stucklen said.



Veterans often must have a service-connected dental condition or disability, be a former prisoner of war or have service-connected disabilities that have been classified as completely disabling to be eligible for dental benefits through the VA.



Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.