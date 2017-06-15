WATCH LIVE: FOX19 NOW News

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.Full Story >
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.Full Story >
President Donald Trump promised to make health care more affordable, but a government report found higher out-of-pocket costs under the House Republican bill.Full Story >
President Donald Trump promised to make health care more affordable, but a government report found higher out-of-pocket costs under the House Republican bill.Full Story >
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.Full Story >
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.Full Story >
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.Full Story >
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.Full Story >