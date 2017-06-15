Sewer project shutting down part of KY-8

Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.Full Story >
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.Full Story >
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.Full Story >
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.Full Story >
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.Full Story >
