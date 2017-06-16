Tensing to testify Friday as closing arguments approach

Ray Tensing listens to court testimony during his murder retrial Friday. (FOX19 NOW)

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing will take the stand Friday to defend himself for killing Samuel DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.

Tensing, 27, is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter.

In a surprise development Thursday, prosecutors asked the judge to let the jury consider a third, lesser charge of reckless homicide.

The judge denied it.

Tensing testified through tears during his first trial last fall, spending more than two hours on the stand.

Our legal analysts say he did well testifying last time, and they expect him to be compelling again to this jury.

Tensing testified DuBose, 43, kept doing things during the traffic stop that put him on edge, like when DuBose put the keys to the ignition and tried to take off.

"I was just so close to his keys, I thought I had a good chance to knock the keys out the ignition, to grab them, to stop him from going anywhere and to regain control. I thought - I thought I could beat him to it."

He testified as soon as the car moved, he felt it turning into him.

He said his arm was caught in the car, and he was dragged 15 to 20 feet.

That's when Tensing said he decided kill - or be killed.

"As the vehicle started rocketing forward, I felt my arm somehow stuck in the car. I just remember thinking oh my god he's going to run me over and kill me. I just instinctively drew my gun and I so low. all I could see really just his upper body, his head area. That's when I reached up and fired towards him."

Tensing told jurors it was his "perception" he was being dragged and would be killed.

"I felt my body moving with his car, he was picking up speed, I remember hearing the RPMs climbing and his engine revving," Tensing said.

"I was just thinking my legs are gonna get sucked into his car, he's gonna run me over, I'm gonna die on this street today."

To convict Tensing of murder, jurors must decide that he purposely killed DuBose. Murder carries a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

To find Tensing guilty of voluntary manslaughter, the jury would have to conclude DuBose was killed during sudden passion or a fit of rage, carrying a possible prison sentence of three to 11 years.

Reckless homicide carries a possible sentence of nine months to 3 years in prison.

