Car fire partially blocks NB I-75 at Norwood Lateral

The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.Full Story >
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.Full Story >
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.Full Story >
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.Full Story >