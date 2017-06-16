Car fire partially blocks NB I-75 at Norwood Lateral - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Car fire partially blocks NB I-75 at Norwood Lateral

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A car fire is slowing northbound Interstate 75 at the Norwood Lateral as the morning commute begins Friday.

The two right lanes are closed.

Crews responded to the highway just before 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is out, dispatchers said.

