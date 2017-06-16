WATCH: Trailer drops for 'Olafs Frozen Adventure'

Everybody's favorite singing snowman is getting his own big-screen spinoff.,

The trailer dropped this week for Walt Disney Pictures' "Olaf's Frozen Adventure."

The 21-minute film short features the voices of Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Jonathan Groff reprising their roles from the original 2013 film, "Frozen."

It will be released in 3D in theaters along with Disney·Pixar's "Coco" on Nov. 22.

