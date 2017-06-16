WATCH: Trailer drops for 'Olafs Frozen Adventure' - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

WATCH: Trailer drops for 'Olafs Frozen Adventure'

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
YouTube YouTube
FOX19 -

Everybody's favorite singing snowman is getting his own big-screen spinoff.,

The trailer dropped this week for Walt Disney Pictures' "Olaf's Frozen Adventure."

The 21-minute film short features the voices of Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Jonathan Groff reprising their roles from the original 2013 film, "Frozen."

It will be released in 3D in theaters along with Disney·Pixar's "Coco" on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman who sent texts urging suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Woman who sent texts urging suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:53:51 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-06-16 15:42:50 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.Full Story >
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.Full Story >

  • Lawsuit alleges 12-year-old girl was drunk when dropped off by school bus

    Lawsuit alleges 12-year-old girl was drunk when dropped off by school bus

    Thursday, June 15 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-06-15 19:18:28 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.

    Full Story >

    The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.

    Full Story >

  • Husband's now mummified body had been in closet 2 years, wife says

    Husband's now mummified body had been in closet 2 years, wife says

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:08:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:08:19 GMT

    There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.  

    Full Story >

    There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.  

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly