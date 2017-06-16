New trampoline park looking to hire 100 employees

A new indoor trampoline park is now hiring.

Sky Zone is looking for 100 part time employees for its newest park, located at 7522 Beechmont Ave.

Positions include cashiers, court monitors, event hosts and event assistants.

Sky Zone is holding two hiring fairs this month.

Two sessions will occur on Monday, June 19 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

One session is scheduled for Saturday, June 24 at 11 a.m.

Applicants only need to attend one session but must arrive on time. They should plan to stay for approximately 2-3 hours.

Applications should be filled out before the hiring events.

Sky Zone is set to open in July.

