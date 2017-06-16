SR 133 set to close Monday

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Starting on Monday, June 19 crews will be closing State Route 133 for 10 days to replace culverts in the area.

Crews will be closing SR 133 at 7 a.m. on Monday from just south of Fayetteville Road.

The area will be closed until approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, June 29.

The detour uses SR 131, SR 132 and SR 28.

Signs will be posted.

