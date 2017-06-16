SR 133 set to close Monday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

SR 133 set to close Monday

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
CLINTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Starting on Monday, June 19 crews will be closing State Route 133 for 10 days to replace culverts in the area.

Crews will be closing SR 133 at 7 a.m. on Monday from just south of Fayetteville Road.

The area will be closed until approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, June 29.

The detour uses SR 131, SR 132 and SR 28.

Signs will be posted.

