SR 133 set to close Monday

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing will take the stand Friday to defend himself for killing Samuel DuBose.Full Story >
Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing will take the stand Friday to defend himself for killing Samuel DuBose.Full Story >
Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.Full Story >
Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.Full Story >
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.Full Story >
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.Full Story >