Rare Great American Eclipse cuts through the nation's sky in August

It will be a once in a lifetime celestial event: A total solar eclipse will cut through the United States for the first time since 1918.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the moon will pass the Earth and the sun in what is being called the "Great American Eclipse." The sky will go totally dark for a few minutes in the middle of the day. From Earth, both the sun and the moon will appear to be about the same size.

The bulk of the country will see a partial eclipse. For the full event, you will need to be in the 60-mile wide path. It will begin in Oregon at 10:15 a.m. local time (1:15 p.m. EST) and will end in South Carolina about 90 minutes later.

The moon will eclipse the sun at 2:29 p.m in Cincinnati according to a simulation from University of California Berkeley. You can use Berkeley's tool to see what the sky will look like wherever you are.

NASA data visualizer Ernie Wright released the "most accurate map to date of the Great American Eclipse's totality path, pulling data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. the sun's angles, the precise shape of the moon and the Earth's elevation.

A lot of people are planning to travel to get front row seats to the cosmic show. GreatAmericanEclipse.com has information on where to go.

The total eclipse will pass through southwestern Kentucky. There is a four day eclipse festival scheduled at Jefferson Davis State Historic Site and Western Kentucky University will host 15,000 students in its football stadium in Bowling Green.

There's a solar eclipse somewhere in the world every 18 months. The next one in the United States will be in 2024 after that you'll have to wait until 2045, according to NASA data.

