How to find out if the state or a business owes you money

Billions of dollars go unclaimed in America, and some of it could belong to you.

Here's how you can find out if the state owes you cash:

Start with missingmoney.com. You can search under every state there. Make sure you use your maiden name, too. It can't hurt to also check the unclaimed money sites for individual states you've lived in.

Here are some of the other sites you can use:

Indiana Treasury Unclaimed Money

Kentucky Treasury Unclaimed Property

Ohio Division of Unclaimed Funds

