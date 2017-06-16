Trump: What happened to Warmbier is a terrible thing

President Donald Trump on Friday said he was "glad" the United States was able to rescue Otto Warmbier from North Korean custody.

"Let me start by saying that I'm glad Secretary of State of Rex Tillerson and I, along with a very talented team, were able to get Otto Warmbier back with his parents," Trump said during a speech in Miami. "What's happened to him is a truly terrible thing, but at least the ones who love him so much can now take care of him and be with him."

Warmbier, 22, was returned to Cincinnati Tuesday with severe brain damage after being detained in North Korea for 17 months for allegedly trying to steal a propaganda banner. He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor. His doctors say he is barely functioning and shows no signs of situational awareness.

North Korea claims Warmbier's brain damages came from botulism, but his doctors at the University of Cincinnati say there is no evidence of that claim.

State media in North Korea claims Warmbier was released for "humanitarian reasons." He was also in a coma for over a year and the United States just found out about his condition last week.

Warmbier's father praised the Trump administration for working to free his son, saying the president called him on Wednesday night and said, “We worked hard and I’m sorry this is the outcome.”

