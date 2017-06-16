How you can support the Warmbier family

American student Otto Warmbier speaks as Warmbier is presented to reporters Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)

If you would like to reach out to Otto Warmbier's family, Wyoming City School's is offering to take letters and and give them to the family.

Warmbier, 22, is the Wyoming High School graduate who is being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was returned from North Korea with severe brain damage.

Letters can be sent to:

The Warmbier Family

c/o Suzy Henke, Director of Communications

Wyoming City Schools

420 Springfield Pike

Wyoming, OH 45215

