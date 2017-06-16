New class of officers will soon hit the streets of Cincinnati

Cincinnati Police are adding more men and women to the force to protect the city. The new recruits graduated Friday afternoon.

The newest recruits marched into Masonic Temple's auditorium with pride ready to take one of the highest callings to serve.

Twenty-three Cincinnati police officers, one Delhi Township officer and one Colerain Township officer make up the new class.

It wasn't easy getting to this day. The recruits had to endure 28 grueling weeks of training preparing for riots to stand offs.

"City Council is in the process of finalizing the budget. We're hoping for another class to begin in November. We're not adding officers. We're really just keeping up with attrition," said Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac.

The next recruit class was supposed to start in July, but has been pushed back as the city is forced to reduce pending in an effort to cut $26 million from the budget. Currently a 28 week recruit class costs the city $1.4 million.

The City Manager, Harry Black said they are doing everything they can to keep services in tact including keeping the police department fully staffed.

"This Administration, we've had police recruit classes each during the previous four years, which is really unprecedented. It is our commitment and intent to continue that the best way we can financially," he said.

Across the county, the numbers of people applying to be on the police force is dropping. Chief Isaac said it's a proud moment to watch this group fight their way to becoming one of Cincinnati's Elite.

"It is a difficult time for the profession we're under going some changes and you know I think we need to encourage people that the best way to make change is from the inside out," he said.

His 24-year-old daughter Kayla Issac is one of the officers in the graduating recruit class taking a oath to bring change. He has these words of encouragement for the rookie officers.

"Always be in service of others continue to invest in our great city," Issac said.

The officers are expected to begin next week.

The graduates will spend their first full week participating in several community engagement projects throughout the city. Then they will be assigned to Field Training Officers for 13 weeks.

