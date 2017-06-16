Ohio State Patrol investigating double fatal accident in Mt. Orab

White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services.Full Story >
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.Full Story >
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.Full Story >
