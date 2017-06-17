Pete Rose statue to be dedicated at Great American Ball Park

Pete Rose will see his bronze statue unveiled and dedicated at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, June 17.

Festivities start at 1 p.m.

Rose, along with Johnny Bench, Jack Billingham, David Concepcion, Doug Flynn, George Foster, Ken Griffey, Sr., Joe Morgan and Tony Perez, will be at Crosley Terrace for the celebration.

[Slideshow: Pete Rose's career in Cincinnati]

Schedule of events:

• Bud & Burgers Viewing Party, Noon – Arrive early for the Bud & Burgers Viewing Party presented by Budweiser. The street party will take place at The Banks from Noon to 3:30 p.m. with proceeds benefiting the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum. For a map of the viewing party, visit reds.com/Pete.

• Pete Rose Statue Dedication Ceremony, 1 p.m. – Pete and his teammates will participate in the official unveiling and dedication ceremony of the bronze statue on Crosley Terrace.

• All Ballpark Gates Open – All gates to Great American Ball Park will open immediately following the statue dedication ceremony. (approx. 2 p.m.)

• Pete Rose Replica Statue Giveaway – The first 30,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica of the Hall of Famer’s new statue, presented by PNC Bank.

• Pete Rose Pregame Ceremonies, 3:30 p.m. – On-field ceremonies to celebrate Pete’s statue and his career.

• Cincinnati Reds vs. L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

The statue will be the eighth at GAPB.

All are sculpted by local artist Tom Tsuchiya, who worked with the Reds, the Reds Hall of Fame and Rose himself to create a sculpture that captures Rose during one of his trademark headfirst slides.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.