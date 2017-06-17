Police investigate Middletown bar after complaints from community, officers

An early morning inspection at a bar resulted in numerous violations and citations.

Middletown Police, along with the State Investigative Unit, went to Bar Boca on Charles Street at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said they found multiple liquor violations and drug use.

Six liquor violations were issued by the state as well.

One person was arrested and the bar owners were cited for unsanitary conditions.

"We have received many complaints about this bar from our community and midnight patrol officers," reads a social media post from Middletown Police. "This investigation has been ongoing due to the number of violent crimes and problems associated with this bar and location."

Investigators said they anticipate additional violations with other agencies.

"Be patient as we clean this mess up - the right way," said police.

